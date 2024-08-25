CelcomDigi, Huawei Malaysia in pact to incorporate AI into telco’s network

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd have formalised a memorandum of understanding to work together on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into CelcomDigi’s network, paving the way to establish one of Malaysia’s most intelligent 4G and 5G-ready networks in the country.

The collaboration will explore applying AI capabilities to CelcomDigi’s Radio Access Network (RAN) also known as “IntelligentRAN”. This includes the incorporation of a digital twin system to enable rapid experimentation of new network models, alongside implementing proactive network management capabilities through advanced analytics, and leveraging multiple support systems to intelligently provision network services to improve customer experience.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “The country is in prime position to be a regional leader in both 5G and AI development. We are proactively investing to build the most advanced 4G and 5G-ready network in the country to realise this ambition and serve the needs of consumers and enterprises in a new 5G-AI powered age of ‘digital-everything’. With a robust AI-driven network, we believe we are best positioned to deploy a high-performance 5G network to power Malaysia’s digital future.”

Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun emphasised that Malaysia is at the point of inflection for deploying network intelligence as AI technology progresses.

“Our vision is to build intelligent networks across Malaysia, and to achieve this, Huawei Malaysia is evolving beyond being an ICT solutions provider towards a collaborative architect of AI-driven networks. By deploying the IntelligentRAN with CelcomDigi, we will unlock significant business value by allowing for a full integration of AI capabilities across all layers of wireless networks and enable 5G business success,” he said.

Under the collaboration, CelcomDigi and Huawei Malaysia will also explore jointly leveraging cross-domain data convergence from Huawei platforms to gain a comprehensive view of the customer and service lifecycle, enable proactive user experience management and support seamless digital transformation across the company’s network operations.