CelcomDigi posts resilient Q1 results, declares 3.7 sen interim dividend

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd delivered resilient results for the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1’25) with growth in revenue and profit after tax (PAT) while its core business stabilised.

This achievement, CelcomDigi said in a statement today, sets the company in the right direction for sustained profitable growth as the nation’s largest mobile network operator.

Total revenue grew 1.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM3.209 billion, while earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) registered growth of 21.3% y-o-y to RM696 million, and PAT improved 4.6% y-o-y to RM388 million as a result of prudent cost management in trimming operational expenditure and lower depreciation and amortisation.

Adjusted for non-recurring items (severance packages in Q1’24 and rights-of-use impairments in Q4’24), Ebit would have been RM758 million, while PAT was at RM434 million.

The company declared a first interim dividend of 3.7 sen per share, in line with its sustainable dividend commitment to shareholders.

Integration and transformation initiatives progressed as planned across network, IT and retail, with intensified efforts in driving customer and operational excellence across the organisation.

CelcomDigi’s network integration and modernisation reached about 80% completion as of end-March 2025, with six states completed.

The company continued to ramp up IT consolidation activities, with 28 out of over 50 systems integrated to date, with a target of achieving approximately 75% of systems integrated by year end. This will enable seamless, personalised digital experiences at scale for its customers, and will strengthen the company’s customer positioning.

CelcomDigi’s retail transformation continued to advance, with over 50 new digital-concept stores launched to date, resulting in higher sales productivity and enhanced customer engagements. CelcomDigi is now embarking on the next phase of transforming more than 300 exclusive partner stores. Upon completion, the company will form one of Malaysia’s largest branded retail chains of digital products distribution, well-positioned to support Malaysians’ evolving digital lifestyles.

As a flow-through of cost efficiencies from these integration initiatives, the company remains on track to deliver steady-state annualised cost savings of around RM700 million to RM800 million post-2027.

CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “We are pleased to report an encouraging start to 2025, with our first quarter performance delivering growth in revenue, Ebit, and PAT. This reflects the continued strength of our core business and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities.

“We are progressing well in creating pathways for sustained profitable growth through four strategic focus areas – solidifying market leadership, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence, and investing for the future. Our prioritisation on customer and operational excellence continues to underpin our performance, supported by ongoing investments in enhancing our network infrastructure, technology platform capabilities, and talent bench strength, alongside disciplined cost management.

“With these efforts, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders, and to compete effectively in a dynamic and competitive market.”