KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) has intensified its preparations to host the 46th ASEAN Summit from May 26-27, by fast-tracking refurbishment works and mobilising over 1,000 staff to ensure the success of the high-level regional gathering.

KLCC deputy general manager Robert Hatton-Jones said the centre is leveraging its previous experience hosting the summit to deliver a seamless and secure event.

“This is the third time we are hosting the ASEAN Summit, and we have a highly experienced team that is familiar with all the requirements,” he told Bernama.

Among the key upgrades are enhancements to audio-visual systems, equipment and interior design across selected summit venues.

He added that all staff have undergone VIP protocol training to ensure they are well-prepared to receive and handle dignitaries.

In terms of security, Hatton-Jones said KLCC is working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police and the National Security Council, taking part in tabletop and field exercises to refine emergency response and coordination strategies.

“It is estimated that more than 1,000 staff will be involved, including permanent staff, contract staff and casual ambassadors, with the number adjusted daily based on operational needs,” he added.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will bring together leaders from member states to discuss regional issues and chart the future direction of ASEAN cooperation.

In conjunction with the summit, two high-level meetings - the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit - will also take place, marking an important platform for expanded regional and inter-regional cooperation.