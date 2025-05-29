Chin Hin Group posts 250% surge in Q1 profit, revenue nears RM1b

KUALA LUMPUR: Chin Hin Group Bhd, Malaysia’s leading integrated builder conglomerate, achieved significant revenue growth of 67% year-on-year (YoY) to RM951.95 million first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), compared to RM570.21 million previously, alongside a 250% surge in profit before tax (PBT) to RM67.12 million from RM19.17 million.

The building materials division showcased strong operational performance, with a 50% increase in profit before tax (PBT) to RM21.78 million, despite a marginal decline in revenue to RM449.09 million.

This profitability improvement was driven by effective cost optimisation and robust demand across key product segments.

Notably, profitability from the distribution of building materials and the manufacturing of precast concrete and metal roofing surged, underpinned by enhanced production capacities, higher export demand, and increasing infrastructure activities.

Property development significantly accelerated its growth, posting revenue of RM187.29 million, an increase from RM25.61 million previously, with PBT rising substantially due to higher-margin projects and efficient project execution.

The construction engineering division continued its impressive growth trajectory, reporting revenue of RM174.17 million, a 78.34% increase YoY, driven by robust progress in ongoing in-house property development projects and improved billing from key infrastructure developments.

Meanwhile, Chin Hin Group’s subsidiary

Signature International Bhd maintained its strong momentum with combined segmental revenue reaching RM247.48 million.

Revenue from kitchen cabinet systems totalled RM100.27 million, and interior fit-out works contributed RM147.20 million.

Signature continues to deliver solid financial results underpinned by a strong order book of RM907 million in kitchen and wardrobe systems and RM322 million in interior fit-out projects, totalling RM1.23 billion.

Another subsidiary, Fiamma Holdings Bhd, further supported the group’s growth with consistent contributions, leveraging its extensive distribution network and comprehensive range of home appliances.

Commenting on the results, Chin Hin Group’s group managing director Chiau Haw Choon said the group’s outstanding first-quarter results highlight Chin Hin’s successful execution across all business divisions.

“Our building materials, property development, and construction engineering divisions have delivered exceptional growth, underpinned by effective management and strong market conditions.

“Signature and Fiamma continue to complement our group’s strategy with strong performances, enhancing our overall market position,” he said in a statement.

Looking ahead, the group maintains a positive outlook, supported by strong order books across property development with RM2.1 billion in unbilled sales, construction engineering with RM1.8 billion, and Signature with RM1.23 billion.

Despite potential global economic uncertainties, Chin Hin Group is strategically positioned to leverage ongoing projects, operational efficiencies, and a strong market presence to sustain robust growth.

“While we celebrate our financial milestones, we also anticipate the upcoming IPO of Signature Alliance Group Bhd, aiming to raise approximately RM120 million.

“This will further bolster our capabilities and provide additional avenues for growth.

“Our recent move into Menara Chin Hin and the recognition from HR Asia as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2024 reflect our broader commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, and an outstanding workplace culture,” Chiau said.