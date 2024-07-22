CIMB named ‘Best Retail Bank in Malaysia’ at Alpha Southeast Asia’s Awards 2024.

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd has been named “Best Retail Bank in Malaysia” at the Alpha Southeast Asia’s 18th Best Financial Institutions Awards 2024.

The award recognises CIMB’s long-standing leadership in retail banking, led by its focus on continuous digital expansions, which resulted in the bank delivering better cost efficiencies, overall business performance and best-in-class customer value propositions to meet evolving customer needs.

Alpha Southeast Asia CEO Siddiq Bazarwala said “We are delighted to announce CIMB as the ‘Best Retail Bank’ in Malaysia in this year’s awards programme, which recognises CIMB’s focus on providing customer-focused solutions and advancing digital innovation, leading to improved customer satisfaction, cost efficiency, and productivity.

“Alpha Southeast Asia congratulates CIMB for their achievement and their continued commitment to providing outstanding banking services as a leading financial institution in Malaysia.”

CIMB Group consumer and digital banking CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid said, “We take comfort that our mid to long-term innovation efforts in addressing our customer needs are translating into enhanced banking experiences. This pushes us to remain committed to that journey and prioritise a value-based customer-driven lens in everything we do.”

Meanwhile, TNG eWallet was recognised as the “Best e-Wallet in Malaysia” for the third consecutive year. TNG eWallet is operated by TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Touch ‘N’ Go Sdn Bhd, which is wholly owned by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

Dominating the Malaysian market with more than 21 million verified users, TNG eWallet offers its users access to a wide range of financial services with its integrated financial platform that enables seamless payments with the nation’s largest loyalty programme.

In its 18th year, Alpha Southeast Asia’s Annual Best Financial Institution Awards evaluated the resilience and performance of more than 112 banks, brokers and financial institutions in response to dynamic market shifts and the increase in adoption of fintech by retail, corporate, and institutional investors.