Cisco index shows AI readiness in Malaysia up slightly, but gap ‘critical’

PETALING JAYA: The Cisco 2024 AI Readiness Index revealed that only 14% of organisations in Malaysia are fully prepared to deploy and leverage artificial intelligence-powered technologies, up slightly from 13% a year ago.

This underscores the challenges companies face in adopting, deploying, and fully leveraging AI. Given the rapid market evolution and the significant impact AI is anticipated to have on business operations, this readiness gap is especially critical.

The Index is based on a double-blind survey of 3,660 senior business leaders from organisations with 500 or more employees across 14 markets in Asia-Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC). These leaders are responsible for AI integration and deployment within their organisations. The AI readiness index is measured across six pillars – strategy, infrastructure, data, governance, talent, and culture.

AI has become a cornerstone for business strategy, and there is increasing urgency among companies to adopt and deploy AI technologies. In Malaysia, 98% of companies report an increased urgency to deploy AI in the past year, driven primarily by the CEO and leadership team. Additionally, companies are committing a significant amount of resources towards AI, with 55% reporting that as much as 10% to 30% of their information technology (IT) budget is being allocated to AI deployment.

Despite significant AI investments in strategic areas such as cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and data analytics and management, many companies report that returns on these investments are not meeting their expectations.

“As companies accelerate their AI journeys, it’s critical they adopt a comprehensive approach to implementation and connect the dots to link AI ambition with readiness,” said Cisco Malaysia managing director Hana Raja.

“This year's AI Readiness Index reveals that to fully leverage the potential of AI, companies need a modern digital infrastructure capable of meeting evolving power needs and network latency requirements from growing AI workloads. This must be supported with the right visibility to achieve their business objectives.”

Anupam Trehan, vice-president, people and communities APJC, at Cisco, said: “As the race to adopt AI picks up pace, talent will be a key differentiator for companies. There is already a shortage of skilled talent across various aspects of AI. This means companies will need to invest in their existing talent pool to meet the growing demand. At the same time, it is crucial that all stakeholders – the private and public sectors, educational institutions, and governments – work together to develop local talent so that the entire ecosystem can benefit from the immense potential that AI offers.”