CMM initiatives to ‘Elevate’ mid-tier, small and medium companies to greater heights

KUALA LUMPUR: Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM) is accelerating the growth of Malaysia’s capital market through strategic initiatives, including the Elevate Programme, which is designed to propel mid-tier companies and high-performing small and medium enterprises to new heights.

CMM general manager Navina Balasingam underscored the organisation’s core mandate and areas of focus at a media briefing on Friday, “Established 10 years ago by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), CMM’s primary mission is to position and profile Malaysia’s capital market to attract international investment,” she said.

According to Navina, the significant focus of CMM’s strategy is on promoting sustainable and responsible investments. CMM is actively advancing these goals through the Malaysian Sustainable Finance Initiative and the Centre for Sustainable Corporations.

“These initiatives are dedicated to capacity building, knowledge sharing and supporting companies and investors in adopting environmental, social and governance practices,” she said.

Navina said Elevate, a cornerstone of CMM’s efforts, is funded by the Capital Market Development Fund and serves as a key initiative for fostering business growth.

“This four-month programme engages founders and C-level executives from MTC and high-performing SMEs, offering intensive training and support to help them scale their businesses, whether through mergers and acquisitions or by entering new markets,”

In recognising the challenges companies face in reaching the next level, CMM is committed to providing the necessary support and resources, Navina said. “The Elevate Programme is tailored to offer crucial assistance and access to funding opportunities that companies need to thrive,” she added.

Navina cited success stories from the programme, such as SNS Network, which has transitioned from a smaller market presence to being listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities after completing Elevate. “These achievements underscore our commitment to supporting the growth of Malaysia’s corporate sector and the development of a robust capital market,“ she said.

The programme, with the SC and Bursa Malaysia as strategic partners, was designed by CMM to help SMEs and MTCs reinforce the competencies and skills required to meet the specific nuances of capital market fundraising, be it through an initial public offering or private equity investment.

Navina said SMEs and MTCs are vital to the economy and it is a priority for CMM to facilitate accessible pathways to raise funds critical for these companies to achieve scale.

“Through this platform, we hope to support companies that are ready for the next level of growth. This initiative will be pivotal in creating a vibrant and dynamic pipeline of companies enroute to listing or private equity investment whilst positioning Malaysia’s capital market as an attractive destination for both fundraising and investing,” she added.

CMM concluded the first cohort of its 2024 Elevate Programme on Friday.