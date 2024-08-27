Collaborations with global tech giants will spur AI adoption in Malaysia: OpenMinds founder

KUALA LUMPUR: Collaborations with global technology giants such as Google, Ericsson, Microsoft and Huawei are crucial in upskilling Malaysian professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption as they have established a strong presence in Malaysia, provided support and funding and created high-tech job opportunities.

OM Connect Sdn Bhd (OpenMinds) founder Jan Wong said that due to these companies’ global operations, such collaborations will allow local businesses to access advanced tools, expertise and training that have been difficult to obtain.

“This influx of expertise is expected to enhance the quality of the local technology workforce.

“Although smaller companies may face challenges in adopting AI, these partnerships offer long-term benefits by developing local talent, similar to the rise of e-commerce and digital skills in the past,” he told SunBiz.

Wong said specialised training and certification programmes from these tech giants provide transferable skills that can benefit a wide range of businesses. Moreover, these collaborations can address Malaysia’s ongoing talent shortage in tech sectors like AI and big data.

Wong said working with with tech giants offers significant benefits for integrating AI into local businesses. These companies are already compliant with Malaysian regulations, reducing data storage and processing concerns.

Direct collaboration with these giants also connects businesses to the source of advanced technology, potentially achieving better results.

Additionally, tech giants frequently offer valuable resources and support, including workshops, training programmes, and certifications, he said,

These opportunities enhance tech literacy and workforce competence. They may also provide incentives, grants, or credits to lower entry barriers for businesses, making it easier to adopt AI solutions and benefit from structured learning and support.

Wong pointed out that by developing and retaining local talent, Malaysia can attract more tech investments, which have recently surged to more than RM83 billion.

“Local businesses will benefit from these advancements and become more competitive globally, while the increased availability of skilled professionals will promote broader adoption of technology and AI across various industries, including small and medium enterprises,” he said.

When asked what specific support or resources should be made available to local businesses to help them navigate the complexities of AI implementation, Wong said education is paramount in this context.

He said many local businesses still struggle with the thought of using AI beyond generative AI for marketing.

“For businesses already planning to implement AI, access to information on compliant tools and services will be crucial in assisting them to determine what is relevant.

“Financial assistance and incentives like grants, subsidies, and tax breaks from the government will also greatly help, especially when the processes are simplified and accessible.

“AI developers and tech giants can contribute by offering various tiers for businesses, making it easier to start without requiring extensive technical knowledge, complex infrastructures, or high costs – enabling a more hands-on experience,” Wong said.