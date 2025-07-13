SWEDEN made the most of Germany defender Carlotta Wamser's expulsion to sweep to a 4-1 win and secure top spot in their Group C clash on Saturday, with their opponents also going through to the quarter-finals as runners-up.

The Swedes finished top of the group with a perfect nine points from three games and will take on the runners-up in Group D, which features France, England, Netherlands and Wales.

The Germans will face the winners of Group D.

Friday's encounter was the first time the Germans conceded four goals at a Women's Euros and the Swedes were good value for their win, punishing virtually every mistake the Germans made.

Germany got off to a flying start, slicing Sweden open through the middle as Wamser slid the ball into the path of Jule Brand, who managed to slip it past Jennifer Falk despite the Swedish keeper getting a touch.

The Swedes struck back within five minutes, striker Stina Blackstenius expertly timing her run behind the defence and latching on to Kosovare Asllani's ball before flashing a shot past Ann-Katrin Berger to level.

Though the Germans looked dangerous every time they crossed the halfway line, it was the Swedes who took the lead through Smilla Holmberg in the 25th minute, the fullback marauding into the box before losing control and then steering an attempted clearance into the net from a tight angle.

Red card

Germany's challenge fell apart in the 32nd minute when Wamser was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball to block a goal, and Fridolina Rolfo scored from the spot to make it 3-1 in her 100th international.

“The red card was decisive,“ Germany coach Christian Wueck said. “We couldn’t fight back into the game with one less player on the pitch.”

Though the Germans made the odd dangerous foray in the second half, the Swedes exploited their numerical advantage and substitute Lina Hurtig put the game beyond reach with a close-range finish in the 80th minute.

“It’s very important to build on a good feeling and gain confidence, now we can look forward,“ goalscorer Blackstenius said.

The Germans were disappointed with how the game turned out after such a good start.

“We started the game very well. We were fully in it and the better team,“ Klara Buhl said.

“We then give the game away in 10 minutes, that’s incredibly bitter. We have to put that behind us as quickly as possible.”

The Swedes play their quarter-final in Zurich next Thursday, while the Germans will have two extra days of rest before playing their game in Basel on Saturday - REUTERS