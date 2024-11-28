PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) acknowledges the concerns about the repricing of medical and health insurance and takaful (MHIT) products by insurers and takaful operators (ITOs) which has impacted policy owners/takaful participants.

BNM remains committed to ensuring that the public continues to have access to suitable insurance and takaful products.

In addressing the impact on policy owners/takaful participants, BNM has required ITOs to review their current repricing strategies for more reasonable implementation of such repricing. This includes managing increases in premiums/contributions over time, taking into account the impact on policy owners/takaful participants.

In addition, ITOs are required to offer viable options for policy owners/takaful participants who are significantly impacted by the higher premiums/contributions to continue having insurance/takaful coverage. ITOs must also ensure the options provided are meaningful and provide additional measures to support affected policy owners/takaful participants.

Further details on the available options will be announced by the insurance/takaful industry soon.

Over the years, the cost of healthcare has risen significantly due to medical cost inflation and increased utilisation of medical services and procedures. Therefore, comprehensive and coordinated reforms to contain medical cost inflation will be critical to preserve continued access to appropriate MHIT protection. It is imperative that the relevant stakeholders (including ITOs, Ministry of Health, Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia, health practitioners, consumer groups, policy owners/takaful

participants) and BNM continue to cooperate to achieve this outcome.