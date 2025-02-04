CTOS SME Biz Day 2025 brings experts and entrepreneurs together

PETALING JAYA: Private credit reporting agency CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd is connecting industry experts and entrepreneurs, giving them access to valuable resources, and discovering new opportunities to elevate their business through the upcoming CTOS SME Biz Day 2025.

From enhancing credit health to securing finances to embracing digital transformation, CTOS SME Biz Day highlights real, actionable strategies for SMEs to future-proof their operations.

Group CEO Erick Hamburger said CTOS is not just a credit score provider but is committed to empowering SMEs to unlock their full potential and expand their businesses both locally and globally.

“As a key player in the industry, we tap into our wealth of data and connections to empower businesses with better credit risk management. We want to build a strong financial ecosystem for the nation by ensuring that SMEs have the tools and support they need to thrive in an ever-evolving market,“ he said in a statement.

With a nationwide tour across Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang and Kuching, these complimentary events aim to equip SMEs with the knowledge, tools, and networks to unlock their full business potential, with the theme “Future-forward SMEs, Digitalise, Transform, Innovate”.

Set to be one of the largest SME events of the year, the kick-off session in Kuala Lumpur will be happening on May 6 at Nexus, Bangsar South.

To help SMEs stay ahead of the curve and capitalise on new opportunities, this year’s SME Biz Day will focus on three key areas – mastering e-invoicing, leveraging government incentives and mitigating risks with digital tools.

This year’s CTOS SME Biz Day has secured an impressive lineup of prominent speakers, including representatives from the government, key industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs. Also present will be representatives from the Small and Medium Enterprises Association, SME Corp Malaysia, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency, Inland Revenue Board, Montigo, Mydin, Zus Coffee, Anjoe Raw Beaute, BloomThis, Unifi Business, U Mobile, Mochi, AutoCount, AWS and Maxis Business.

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin will also be present at the event.