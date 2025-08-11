CTRM to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia for US$95.2 million

PETALING JAYA: Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM), a wholly owned subsidiary of DRB-HICOM Bhd, has signed a conditional share purchase agreement with Spirit AeroSystems Inc and Spirit AeroSystems International Holdings Inc to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia Sdn Bhd for US$95.2 million (RM403.6 million).

The transaction is subject to approvals and conditions being fulfilled.

In a statement, CTRM said the acquisition represents a strategic opportunity to enhance the company’s further competitive position in the aerospace industry by improving its aerostructures expertise. This would contribute towards improved scale, efficiency, and growth in various areas that would elevate CTRM’s presence in key aerospace programmes and deepen its relationships with global original equipment manufacturers, expanding CTRM’s relationships with Airbus for their A220, A320, and A350 programmes, and to Boeing on the 737 and 787 programmes.

At the same time, CTRM will enhance its presence across the supply chain, positioning itself better for long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth in an increasingly challenging and dynamic aerospace market.

In addition, CTRM said the acquisition aligns with and supports ongoing efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional aerospace hub under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Malaysian Aerospace Blueprint 2030, as well as strategies to promote Malaysian ownership of strategic assets.

CTRM is recognised as a leading supplier of advanced aerospace composites, specialising in the development and production of composite sub-assemblies for the global aerospace industry. Its core expertise lies in developing and producing aircraft composite components, as well as designing, developing, and manufacturing composite components for both aerospace and non-aerospace applications.

CTRM also offers a range of support services, such as testing laboratory facilities, composite engineering and supplier management services.

Spirit Malaysia is a world-class engineering and manufacturing business located in Subang, Selangor and operates as a supplier to global OEMs within the aerospace industry. It is primarily involved in the production of advanced technology aerostructures, as well as providing ancillary services to its related companies.

The company supplies key components and other assemblies for Airbus and Boeing’s marquee programmes, including Airbus’ A220, A320/A321, and A350, as well as Boeing’s B737 and B787. In addition to its aerospace composite and

With its metallic assembly expertise, Spirit Malaysia also provides engineering services, supply chain management services, and shared services.