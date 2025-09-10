A Malaysian shopper recently shared a heartwarming experience while grocery shopping in a grocery store in Malaysia, and it has since gone viral for its simple yet touching message.

@auni.farhana_ shared in a Threads post said she had picked up a pack of discounted blueberries priced at RM4.36 while browsing the produce section.

While in the midst of choosing her fruit, an aunty nearby questioned her choice, asking: “Why are you buying spoiled fruit?”

Caught off guard, the shopper admitted she wasn’t wealthy and could only afford the clearance-priced fruit.

“Alamak auntyyy... I’m not rich, I can only afford this,” the woman responded.

To her surprise, the aunty then handed her RM50, urging her to buy fresher ones instead.

The wholesome encounter quickly drew warm responses online, with many praising the aunty’s generosity.

“That aunty is so kind and sweet,” one user wrote, while another commented, “May God bless her.”

Others called it a blessing, with one noting: “There are lots of kind people in Puchong.”

Some also pointed out that buying discounted fruit isn’t a bad thing: “If it’s still good, why not, some for me, some for my birds.”