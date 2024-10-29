Cyber threats targeting Malaysians remain high: Kaspersky

PETALING JAYA: Cyber threats targeting Malaysian users remain high, which may coincide with the country’s rapid expansion of data centres, the latest report from cybersecurity specialist Kaspersky reveals.

According to Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), Kaspersky products detected 7,250,590 different internet-borne cyber threats on the computers of KSN participants in Malaysia from July to September this year. KSN data shows that in the third quartr of this year, 0.07%, or 341,021 incidents, originated from Malaysian servers.

The alarming data should concern Malaysians, as 180,215 incidents were reported in the third quarter of 2023. KSN recorded 7,395,515 different internet-borne cyberattacks in Q3’23.

The report stated that the cyber attacks are particularly concerning as Malaysia invests heavily in data centre infrastructure. he concentration of sensitive data and critical infrastructure in these facilities makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals.

The current Malaysian data centres primarily serve domestic clients, including banks, telecommunications companies, and smaller international cloud providers.

Kaspersky managing director for Asia-Pacific Adrian Hia said the data centres store a vast amount of sensitive data, making them highly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

To safeguard information and maintain customer confidence, he said, companies need to ensure robust cybersecurity measures such as advanced threat detection, intrusion prevention, and data encryption are essential.

“Malaysia’s burgeoning data centre landscape presents both significant opportunities and challenges. While the country continues to thrive in this sector, there is still an urgent need to invest more in cybersecurity education and training.

“By developing a skilled cybersecurity workforce, Malaysia can ensure the protection of its critical digital infrastructure and maintain its competitive edge in the global data centre market,“ Hia said.

Johor Bahru is recognised as the fastest-growing data centre in Southeast Asia, with a total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts.

Four of the world’s leading technology companies are already investing in and developing their data centres in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced that Malaysia would partner with industry leaders and stakeholders to position itself as a leading artificial intelligence-driven nation in Asia.

Commenting on the recently tabled Budget 2025, Hia said Kaspersky welcomes the government’s allocation of RM30 million to combat scams and strengthen cybersecurity.

“This investment is a positive step towards addressing the rising cyber threats highlighted in our recent report.

“We urge the government to continue to focus on developing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, such as prioritising upskilling the workforce, raising public awareness about online threats, and promoting collaboration between government, private sector, and cybersecurity experts.

“By working together, Malaysia can build a more advanced digital ecosystem that fosters trust and protects citizens and businesses from cyber criminals,” he said.