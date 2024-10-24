DagangHalal expands global footprint at SIAL Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: DagangHalal.com, a business-to-business (B2B) halal e-marketplace, recently participated in SIAL Paris 2024.

This was an essential step for DagangHalal in expanding its global presence, as the event offered unprecedented opportunities for networking and showcasing the company’s latest Halal-certified products.

Chief operating officer Tony Er said SIAL Paris is an unparalleled opportunity for DagangHalal to engage with international buyers, showcase its extensive halal-certified product range, and further our mission to empower MSMEs.

“As global demand for halal-certified food and beverages continues to soar, we are excited to be part of this prestigious event, highlighting Malaysia’s strengths in halal production and trade,“ he said.

The event, held from October 19 to 23, 2024, at Paris Nord Villepinte, France, marks the 60th anniversary of food innovation.

It offers a crucial platform for companies to connect with international buyers and industry leaders.

SIAL Paris is the largest global meeting point for food industry professionals, with 7,000 exhibitors from 127 countries.

This year, DagangHalal’s participation presented some of its latest innovations, including MashMie Crispy Snack, Maxi Snack and BlackMo Oatmilk Coffee & Tea.

The halal food market is projected to grow from US$1.96 trillion in 2020 to US$3.27 trillion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56%.

DagangHalal’s presence at SIAL Paris underscores its commitment to capturing a significant share of this expanding market by empowering Malaysian MSMEs and facilitating their entry into international markets.

“Participation at SIAL Paris is a key step towards expanding our global footprint. We are excited to engage with potential partners and customers and to continue playing a leading role in the Halal trade ecosystem,“ Tony said.

DagangHalal remains dedicated to leveraging its omnichannel platform, which offers comprehensive support for Halal-certified suppliers seeking global market penetration.

Additionally, the platform aids businesses in complying with sustainability and ESG standards, positioning them to meet the growing demands of international buyers.