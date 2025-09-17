Digital Ministry committed to building ecosystem to support Malaysia’s AI nation by 2030 goal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry is committed to building an ecosystem to support the country’s efforts moving towards becoming an artificial intelligence (AI) nation by 2030.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo, said the ministry has taken concrete steps by utilising infrastructure and adopting technology to ensure the country’s readiness in developing an AI nation.

“When it comes to building an AI nation, we have taken real steps that show that we are committed to building an ecosystem.

“Today, we already see many industries that are operating using AI solutions. As time goes by, we are going to (develop and adopt) these solutions a lot faster,” he told reporters after launching the SmartGov Malaysia Summit 2025 and the Malaysia Digital Xceleration Summit 2025 (MDX Summit) here today.

Gobind also said the country is expecting more investments in the digital economy, moving ahead to reach its 25.5% gross domestic product (GDP) contribution in 2025.

“For the digital economy, the sector is anticipated to reach 30% GDP contribution towards 2030.

“I think the target (25.5%) is achievable and there’s a lot of work for the ministry to be done, but rest assured, we are committed to getting it done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) said MDX Summit 2025, running alongside SmartGOV Malaysia Summit 2025, highlighted the government’s journey in embracing digital transformation.

In a statement yesterday, it said the summit showed Malaysia’s capabilities in harnessing its nationwide 5G network and the broader Malaysia Digital ecosystem of solutions, talent, and infrastructure, underscoring the nation’s commitment to inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability in the digital economy.

“MDX Summit 2025 is more than just a showcase of technology; it is a platform for action. By connecting global innovators, local talent, investors, and policymakers, we are building the partnerships that will drive Malaysia’s digital economy forward.

“Together with SmartGOV Malaysia and the Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025, MDX reinforces Malaysia’s position as Asean’s trusted digital hub, ready to catalyse a trillion-dollar future,” said MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil. – Bernama