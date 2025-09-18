DNB, Ericsson launch 5G, AI, IoT and tech training for municipal, government servants

PETALING JAYA: Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Ericsson have launched the DNB-Ericsson Educate 21st Century Technologies Programme, a large-scale upskilling initiative to equip 40,000 Malaysian municipal and government employees with practical knowledge in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and automation.

Offered free of charge, the programme is designed to build up Malaysia’s digital capabilities and play a pivotal role in advancing the country’s ambitions for a world-class digital economy, enabling a more connected, efficient and future-ready public sector for the delivery of its services.

It directly supports Malaysia’s ambition to become a leading AI-driven nation by 2030, as outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan, while also advancing the country’s broader smart city and digital transformation goals.

The programme aims to equip municipal and government employees with essential information and communication technology skills to design and implement inclusive digital strategies, initiatives, and public services that benefit Malaysians.

Delivered via an interactive, mobile-friendly online platform, it offers short, self-paced modules built on Ericsson’s global expertise in next-generation technologies. A key feature is the “Connected City” simulation, which immerses participants in solving real-world urban connectivity challenges.

Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh head David Hägerbro said, “Malaysia is uniquely positioned to become a leading AI nation, powered by its world-class 5G network, growing data centre investments, and advanced cloud infrastructure. But technology alone is not enough. The government workforce is a critical driver of this ambition. That is why Ericsson is proud to collaborate with DNB on this programme, equipping public sector employees with the skills to turn Malaysia’s digital vision into reality.”

In its first phase, the initiative will focus on city and municipal councils, enabling frontline public servants to implement digital-first strategies aligned with national priorities.

DNB CEO Datuk Azman Ismail said: “These partnerships reflect our commitment to building a future-ready Malaysia. By combining the strengths of global technology leaders and local institutions, we are laying the foundation for AI-powered cities, inclusive digital ecosystems, and a skilled public sector. Together, we are not just imagining the future – we are building it.”

This initiative builds on the ongoing strategic partnership between DNB and Ericsson to deliver a world-class 5G infrastructure across Malaysia, while complementing existing skilling programs for university students. Together, these efforts strengthen Malaysia’s journey towards a digitally empowered economy and society.