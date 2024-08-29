DNeX secures extension to NSW for Trade Facilitation contract

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX), through wholly owned subsidiary company Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd, has received a contract extension from the government for the National Single Window (NSW) for Trade Facilitation.

The contract extension is for one year, from Sunday until Aug 31, 2025.

Dagang Net has been the operator of the NSW for Trade Facilitation since it was launched in 2009.

The NSW for Trade Facilitation contributes about 6.9% of DNeX Group’s revenue, the majority of which comes from its technology and energy segments as a result of the group’s aggressive diversification. The group’s audited revenue for the 18-month financial year ending Dec 31, 2023, stood at RM1.912 billion.

The NSW for Trade Facilitation is a one-stop system linking the trading community with relevant government agencies and various trade and logistics parties through a single interface. It connects more than 45,000 users, processes over 100 million electronic transactions annually, and integrates with 36 permit issuing agencies, 16 banks, and 167 Customs stations with 24/7 call centre services and has a 99.9% system uptime ensuring exporters and importers are able to accomplish their business anytime and anywhere.

Under the contract extension, DNeX will continue to deliver six essential eServices of the NSW for Trade Facilitation, namely eDeclare, eManifest, ePCO, ePermit, ePermitSTA, and ePayment, optimising trade flows by providing a digital platform for seamless interactions among the trading community, Customs, and related agencies.

DNeX executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir Jamalullail expressed the group’s gratitude to the government, specifically the Ministry of Finance and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for their continued trust in DNeX.

“The contract extension is a testament to the group’s strength and capabilities in delivering innovative and efficient trade facilitation solutions. We remain committed to delivering eServices for trade facilitation that exceed our client’s expectations and empower businesses to optimise their operations and drive growth. DNeX Group has once again proven its capability and moving forward, we plan to bring this established track record into other countries,” he added.

Since Dagang Net’s inception in 1989, he said they have continued to enhance their solutions with additional features and modules as well as value added services to better facilitate export and import activities in the country.

Hence, he added, they believe they have the proficiency to offer such in-house developed services and solutions and market them to other countries.