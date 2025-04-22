DPS Resources, Invest Energy Ventures partner to power AI data centre in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: DPS Resources Bhd (DRB) signed a strategic partnership with Invest Energy Ventures Sdn Bhd to develop green energy solar farms and sustainable infrastructure for its proposed AI data center and high-tech industrial park in Mukim Lendu, Alor Gajah, Melaka.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DPS Energy Sdn Bhd, DRB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Invest Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of Invest Energy Sdn Bhd, to finance, develop, and implement cutting-edge green energy solutions.

Key components of the project include independent power utility (IPU) systems for decentralised energy generation, centralised district cooling (CDC) solutions to optimise energy efficiency and centralised steam distribution systems to support industrial operations.

These systems will form a centralised utility facility (CUF), providing sustainable power, cooling, and steam services to the AI data centre and adjacent industrial park.

The collaboration underscores DRB’s commitment to integrating renewable energy into high-tech infrastructure while supporting Malaysia’s goal of achieving 12.04 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2028.

Under the MoU, Invest Energy Ventures will finance and develop solar farms on DPSE-owned lands, establishing a robust green energy framework to meet the AI data centre’s operational demands.

The project is poised to drive economic growth in Melaka, creating jobs and attracting technology-driven investments.

DRB executive chairman Tan Sri (Dr) Sow Chin Chuan said this partnership with Invest Energy Ventures marks a pivotal step in aligning technological advancement with environmental stewardship.

“By powering our AI data centre with solar energy, we are advancing Malaysia’s digital economy and setting a benchmark for sustainable industrial development.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to ESG principles and long-term value creation for stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

The AI data centre and industrial park aim to position Melaka as a hub for innovation and energy efficiency, aligning with national efforts to transition toward a low-carbon economy.

DRB will continue engaging potential operators and off-takers to ensure the project delivers world-class, sustainable infrastructure.