EcoFirst Consolidated, Johor agency in pact to enhance agricultural innovation, smart farming

PETALING JAYA: EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd, a property-based company with a diversified portfolio in development, investment and management, through wholly owned subsidiary EcoFirst Opal Sdn Bhd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation (JBBC).

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework under the Johor Agricultural Research and Development Centre, aimed at enhancing innovation in agricultural research, smart farming technologies, biotechnology applications and sustainable farming practices. This initiative marks a forward-looking step for EcoFirst as the group expands its contribution beyond the property sector, in support of Johor’s vision for a thriving, technology-led agricultural ecosystem.

JBBC, a statutory body under the Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Enactment 2006, plays a pivotal role in advancing the state’s bioeconomy and ecological initiatives. Through this collaboration, JBBC seeks to catalyse synergy between the public sector, academia and private industry; empowering the agricultural sector with knowledge, research and commercial innovation.

Under the five-year MoU, both parties will cooperate on knowledge-sharing platforms, commercialisation of agri-based technologies, development of training programmes and talent pipelines, and the establishment of technology demonstration centres. While non-binding, the MoU reflects a shared commitment to accelerating innovation through impactful public-private partnerships.

EcoFirst Consolidated group CEO Chew Hian Tat said this collaboration will enable them to support Johor’s agricultural transformation while reinforcing their commitment to longterm impact, stakeholder value and dynamic innovation.