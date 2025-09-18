EcoWorld surpasses FY25 sales target in just 10 months

PETALING JAYA: Eco World Development Group Bhd (EcoWorld), achieved RM3.84 billion sales in 10 months of financial year 2025 (FY25), exceeding its full-year target of RM3.5 billion.

Announcing financial results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2025 (Q3’25) yesterday, EcoWorld said projects in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor, contributed RM1.99 billion or 52% of the group’s total sales, followed by 38% from the Klang Valley and 10% from Penang.

Revenue and gross profit for Q3’25 increased by 45% and 34%, respectively, while profit after tax (PAT) was RM101.1 million, 26% higher than in Q3’24. PAT for Q3 year-to-date (YTD) 2025 was RM311.2 million, 41% higher than Q3 YTD 2024.

EcoWorld’s future revenue remains high at RM5.14 billion as at Aug 31, strengthening both the group’s earnings prospects and cashflow visibility.

The group’s net gearing ratio on July 31 was at 0.53 times, supported by high cash balances (including deposits and short-term funds) of RM1.7 billion.

The board of directors has declared a third interim dividend of 2 sen per share in Q3’25, bringing total YTD dividends declared to 5 sen for FY25.

EcoWorld president and CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah said the company has exceeded its FY225 sales target of RM3.5 billion, with RM3.84 billion achieved in 10 months of the financial year.

“Our projects in Iskandar Malaysia remain the largest contributors to the group’s YTD sales with RM1.99 billion achieved, followed by the Klang Valley at RM1.47 billion and Penang at RM378 million. The residential segment continues to anchor the group’s performance, contributing RM2.08 billion up to Aug 31, 2025. Sales of landed residential homes under our Eco Townships have exceeded the group’s full year sales in FY24 with RM1.39 billion recorded in 10 months,” he added.

Chang said their popular duduk apartments remain the largest contributor to sales under Eco Rise. However, they have also seen a strong uptick in demand for SWNK Houze @ Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) with RM174 million sales achieved.

“This validates the positive impact of the numerous value creation initiatives unveiled this year which include TUAH 1895, immersify KL at The Labs @ BBCC as well as the new Mitsui Outlet Park @ LaLaport shopping mall. Apart from driving current sales, the success of these placemaking investments in attracting new customers and increasingly more prospective purchasers, both local and foreign, bodes well for future launches of the remaining phases of BBCC. Sales of commercial units under Eco Hubs contributed 14% or RM525 million to the group’s YTD sales,” said Chang.

Nearly a third of commercial units sold are attached to our duduk parcels, namely Riang Square, Se.Duduk Square, Sa.Young Square, Sa.Young2 Square and Santai Square across the Klang Valley and Iskandar Malaysia.

“Our Eco Business Parks and Quantum pillars collectively recorded RM1.24 billion sales in 10 months of FY25, the highest ever achieved by the group under the industrial segment. Sales were underpinned by three major industrial land deals during the year in Eco Business Park I and Eco Business Park II in Iskandar Malaysia, as well as Eco Business Park V in the Klang Valley which contributed a cumulative sum sold of RM1.08 billion. Our ready-built factories and smaller plots of industrial land also continue to be well-taken up at our business parks in both these regions,” he said.

The industrial segment of the group’s business, which has been growing from strength to strength since FY21, is set to expand with the upcoming launch of the group’s sixth business park, Eco Business Park VII (EBP VII), scheduled to take place before the end of the year. EBP VII is located on 1,195 acres of land within the Malaysian Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV2) economic corridor in Negeri Sembilan and is jointly developed with SD Guthrie Bhd and NS Corporation.