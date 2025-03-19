Edotco, DNB and Lada team up to make Langkawi Malaysia’s 5G-enabled digital tourism hub

KUALA LUMPUR: Edotco Malaysia and Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) have collaborated with the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) to transform Langkawi into Malaysia’s first 5G-enabled digital tourism hub.

In a joint statement today, they said the initiative marks a significant leap in Malaysia’s digital transformation, leveraging next-generation connectivity to revolutionise tourism experiences, smart infrastructure, and economic opportunities on the island.

“As part of this initiative, Edotco and DNB will work closely with Lada to ensure that 5G infrastructure deployment aligns with the island’s tourism and economic goals. High-speed connectivity will be expanded across key tourism hotspots, including Langkawi Sky Bridge, geosites, Pantai Cenang, and major hotels,” according to the statement.

To drive industry adoption, Edotco, DNB, and Lada will host the first industry workshop in Langkawi next month. The workshop will bring together hotel operators, tour agencies, technology providers, and local businesses to explore how 5G-powered solutions can redefine the tourism sector.

Edotco director of Malaysia business Gayan Koralage said digital infrastructure is only one aspect of a successful transformation.

In this transformation, Edotco and DNB will jointly focus on fostering innovation and industry engagement.

“The workshop with Lada will set the foundation for a long-term digital transformation strategy in Langkawi.

“We aim to empower businesses to tap into new revenue streams through digital innovations such as smart hotel management systems, contactless services, and artificial intelligence -driven customer insights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lada CEO Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said Langkawi is not only a globally renowned tourism hub but also a destination for prestigious international sporting events.

“High-speed connectivity will support real-time data analytics for athletes, enable immersive live streaming for global audiences, and enhance event logistics through smart infrastructure management. We look forward to working closely with Edotco and DNB to position Langkawi as a model for smart tourism and international sporting excellence.”:

DNB CEO Datuk Azman Ismail said Langkawi presents the ideal setting to showcase how 5G can power a future-ready tourism model, create new economic opportunities, and support Malaysia’s broader digital aspirations.

“Working alongside telco mobile network operators, this collaboration is designed to ensure that this initiative delivers real, sustainable impact, not just for Langkawi but as a model for future 5G-powered destinations across Malaysia,” he said.

According to the statement, the partnership will span over two years, with the first six months focused on executing a proof of concept to validate key 5G-enabled solutions.

The remaining 18 months will focus on expanding the initiative with more advanced use cases, such as 5G-powered autonomous shuttle services, AI-driven smart hospitality solutions, and other next-generation applications for seamless digital tourism experiences. – Bernama