EPIC secures five-year contract from Petronas Carigali

KUALA TERENGGANU: Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (EPIC) through its subsidiary EPIC OG Sdn Bhd (EOGSB) has secured a five-year contract from Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

EPIC group CEO Muhtar Suhaili said the contract covers the provision of Pan Malaysia maintenance, commissioning and modification and hook-up and commissioning services for Package A2 (Peninsular Malaysia Asset – Gas).

“The company is proud to have won a contract from Petronas Carigali which reinforces our longstanding commitment to delivering top-tier services in the oil and gas sector. This accomplishment not only strengthens our position as a key player in Malaysia’s energy industry but also aligns with our goals of sustainable growth and long-term partnerships to support the nation’s energy needs.,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhtar said the contract, which will be in effect until September 2029 with a three-year extension option followed by two additional years, positions EOGSB in a strategic position for sustainable growth and long-term cooperation in the national oil and gas sector.

He said EOGSB also has an excellent track record in handling large-scale and complex oil and gas maintenance projects for which the company was previously awarded the Pan Malaysia maintenance, construction and modification (PM-MCM) contract for Package B2 by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc.

He said the contract worth RM500 million had lasted for six years including one year extension, starting from 2018 until 2024.

“In addition to the major contract, EOGSB has recently been appointed as a panel contractor for the Petronas Downstream Operating Units for construction and modification works (CMW) for three years with an option to extend for one year and another year thereafter, covering the East Coast, West Coast, and Southern regions of Malaysia.

“The CMW package clearly proves the company's ability in efficiently managing high-value projects across multiple regional operations.

“With these recent contracts wins, EPIC is strategically primed to further solidify its presence within Malaysia's energy landscape and reinforcing the nation’s energy security,” he said. – Bernama