Exabytes declares 2025 as AI Adoption Year, to use artificial intelligence in 25% of operations

PETALING JAYA: Cloud and digital solutions provider Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd has declared 2025 as its official “AI Adoption Year”, announcing plans to incorporate artificial intelligence in 25% of its operational workload.

CEO Chan Kee Siak said the strategic initiative aims to enhance efficiency, streamline processes and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

“The announcement reflects Exabytes’ commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, aligning with global trends where businesses increasingly adopt AI to drive growth and innovation. The company sees AI as a pivotal tool for improving decision-making, enhancing customer experiences, and optimising resource utilisation,” he told SunBiz.

Chan said the shift to AI will involve integrating machine learning, natural language processing and predictive analytics into various business operations. “We plan to automate repetitive tasks, improve operational accuracy, and unlock new capabilities across its service offerings.”

He expressed confidence that the adoption of AI will not only enhance operational efficiency but also enable employees to focus on more strategic and creative roles. “Our goal is to empower our teams with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Chan disclosed that Exabytes aims to empower one million businesses globally by leveraging AI-driven solutions, as part of its broader vision.

“By providing enhanced digital tools and personalised support, we seek to enable SMEs, startups, and enterprises to achieve greater efficiency, scalability and innovation. This initiative underscores Exabytes’ role as a catalyst for digital transformation, particularly within the SME sector, which forms the backbone of Malaysia’s economy,” he added.

While the company remains optimistic about its AI transformation, Chan said, Exabytes acknowledges the challenges of implementing such advanced technologies. “These include the need for workforce upskilling, potential cybersecurity risks, and managing data privacy concerns. It is investing in training programmes to equip its workforce with AI-related skills and knowledge,” he noted.

Chan also said Exabytes is committed to leveraging AI to provide more personalised and efficient services to its clients. “For example, the company envisions using AI to offer enhanced data analytics, predictive maintenance for cloud services, and 24/7 AI-driven customer support.”

Chan remarked that Exabytes’ bold move is expected to set a precedent for other Malaysian businesses, encouraging industry-wide adoption of AI. “We set our vision to collaborate with partners, clients, and stakeholders to share best practices and accelerate AI integration in various sectors,” he said.

In a broader context, Chan pointed out that Exabytes’ initiative aligns with Malaysia’s ambition to establish itself as a regional leader in digital transformation, emphasising that the government’s push for Industry 4.0 and AI-driven technologies complements the company’s efforts to embrace innovation.

With a clear vision for 2025, Chan said, Exabytes is positioning itself as a key player in driving AI adoption within Malaysia’s digital economy.

“By integrating AI into 25% of its workloads, the company aims to enhance its competitive edge, deliver value to its stakeholders, and set a benchmark for the industry. As businesses globally accelerate their AI adoption plans, Exabytes’ proactive approach underscores the transformative potential of AI and its role in shaping the future of work and technology,” he added.