West Indies fightback as Australia stumble to 99-6 in pink-ball Test

WEST Indies staged a spirited fightback on day two of the pink-ball Test against Australia, restricting the visitors to 99 for six in their second innings at Sabina Park. The hosts trail by 181 runs but remain in contention after a disciplined bowling performance under floodlights.

Alzarri Joseph claimed three crucial wickets, including Steve Smith for five, while Shamar Joseph added two more to his series tally, taking his total to 20 dismissals. Australia’s Cameron Green stood firm with an unbeaten 42, offering resistance alongside captain Pat Cummins (5 not out) as the match hangs in the balance.

Shamar Joseph struck early, removing openers Sam Konstas for a duck and Usman Khawaja for 14. Alzarri Joseph then dismantled the middle order, dismissing Beau Webster (13) and Alex Carey (0) in quick succession. “We were looking for seven wickets tonight and got six, so we’ll take that,“ said Shamar Joseph. “West Indies have always had that great legacy of fast bowling, and this generation wants to continue that tradition.”

Earlier, West Indies collapsed to 143 all out in their first innings, losing their last seven wickets for just 61 runs. Scott Boland led Australia’s attack with 3-34, supported by Josh Hazlewood and Cummins, who took two wickets each. Poor shot selection and a needless runout of Justin Greaves compounded the hosts’ struggles.

Australia, aiming for a series sweep after victories in Barbados and Grenada, will look to extend their lead beyond 200 on day three. - AFP