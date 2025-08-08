FAMA and Shopee boost agri-food entrepreneurs with digital skills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has joined forces with Shopee Malaysia to enhance digital marketing skills for local agri-food entrepreneurs.

The Agromarketing Masterclass Shopee Edition, held over two days starting July 26, took place at Shopee’s Mid Valley City headquarters.

A total of 100 FAMA-registered entrepreneurs, including fresh and processed agri-food producers, participated in the programme.

FAMA stated that this initiative supports the 13th Malaysia Plan and National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 by driving digital transformation in the sector.

The collaboration aims to expand market access for local producers through e-commerce platforms like Shopee.

“FAMA is confident that this approach will better prepare agri-food entrepreneurs to navigate the dynamic digital market,” the agency said.

The programme also seeks to create pathways for international market access via large-scale e-commerce platforms.

Siti Nurul Haida Ibrahim, FAMA’s senior director of Entrepreneurship Marketing, highlighted the focus on tech-driven marketing and e-commerce management.

Participants learned to create promotional content tailored to attract target customers effectively.

“Through this initiative, 400 agri-food products have been successfully listed on Shopee,” Siti Nurul Haida added.

Entrepreneurs received guidance on managing digital stores, logistics, and producing market-aligned promotional materials.

A key feature of the programme is Shopee Live, allowing participants to stream directly from their production sites.

This live streaming showcases product authenticity and builds consumer trust by highlighting production methods.

The programme includes foundational training, performance monitoring, and the Shopee Live Streaming Challenge.

Top-performing entrepreneurs will be recognised as Agromarketing Masterclass Shopee Edition Icons.

FAMA targets a 50% sales increase for participants by December 2025.

The initiative also aims to widen consumer access to fresh and processed local products online. - Bernama