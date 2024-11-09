FarmByte and Agrobank forge strategic alliance to strengthen Malaysia’s good security

SERDANG: In a landmark move set to transform and strengthen Malaysia’s agricultural landscape, FarmByte Sdn Bhd and Bank Pertanian Malaysia Berhad (Agrobank) have partnered to bolster the nation’s agrofood sector.

This collaboration is poised to empower smallholder farmers by providing crucial financial support and market access, paving the way for a more sustainable and profitable future in agriculture.

The partnership, officially unveiled at a ceremony in Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) as part of MAHA 2024, will see Agrobank allocate close to RM12 million in funding to support FarmByte’s contract farming programmes. These programmes will initially focus on key crops such as long brinjals, mini brinjals, bitter gourd palee, chilli akata, chilli kulai, and okra, with pilot projects set to launch in Johor before expanding nationwide.

Central to this collaboration is FarmByte’s commitment to leverage advanced technology to enhance farming practices. Through FarmByte, farmers will gain access to real-time data on crop demand, supply trends, and pricing forecasts. This data-driven approach, combined with Agrobank’s financial backing, is expected to significantly improve yield outcomes and market stability for smallholder farmers.

Agrobank president and CEO Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said by offering financial support and market guarantees, they are not only improving the livelihoods of farmers but also contributing to Malaysia’s food security.

FarmByte, a digital-first agrofood company under Johor Corporation (JCorp), is at the forefront of driving innovation in Malaysia’s agrofood industry.

According to FarmByte CEO Syed Aiman Kifli Syed Jaafar, the partnership with Agrobank aligns with the company’s vision to revolutionise farming by providing farmers with both financial and technological resources.

“Our goal is to empower farmers to produce higher quality, higher value crops, ensuring a more sustainable and profitable agrofood value chain,” he shared. “With Agrobank’s support, we can offer farmers not just financial assistance but also the tools and insights they need to thrive in a competitive market.”

A key feature of the partnership is a guaranteed offtake arrangement, where FarmByte commits to purchasing all harvested crops from participating farmers. This arrangement provides farmers with a secure and stable market, reducing the financial risks associated with farming and ensuring a consistent supply chain.