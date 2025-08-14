FedEx rolls out AI-powered tools for seamless documentation

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) recently launched two AI-powered tools – Customs AI and the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) Code Lookup Feature – across Asia-Pacific (Apac) markets.

In a statement, FedEx said these solutions are designed to simplify the often-complex process of completing global shipping documents needed for international shipments, em-powering businesses and individuals to ship with greater ease, accuracy and confidence.

Inaccurate shipping documents remain a major challenge in global trade.

To address this challenge, FedEx has integrated new tools into its FedEx Ship Manager platform on fedex.com, giving customers an intuitive way to navigate shipment requirements more seamlessly.

“At FedEx, we are driven by our commitment to delivering flexibility, efficiency, and intelligence for our customers,” said FedEx senior vice-president of marketing & customer experience for Apac, Salil Chari.

By leveraging advanced digital insights and intuitive tools, he added, they are empowering businesses with the agility to adapt, the efficiency to streamline operations, and the intelligence to make better decisions.

“These innovations not only simplify global trade but also enable our customers to grow their businesses with confidence in an ever-evolving marketplace,” he said.

Currently available in Australia, Guam, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines, Customs AI uses generative AI to simplify shipment documentation. It analyses customer inputs in real time, prompts for precise item descriptions, and helps select the correct HTS codes, which can be added to shipment documents with one click.

Each suggested HTS code also includes a direct link to the official US HTS tariff schedule, educating customers on the selection and ensuring full transparency and verification.

To further support businesses in navigating evolving trade regulations, FedEx offers a range of customer-centric initiatives including webinars designed to provide practical know-ledge and insights on customs compliance and global shipping best practices. These webinars, combined with the robust FedEx suite of digital import solutions such as the FedEx Import Tool and Collaborative Shipping Tool, empower businesses to adapt confidently to dynamic trade environments.