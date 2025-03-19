FIM 2025 set to boost franchise expansion in Asean, says MFA

PETALING JAYA: Franchise International Malaysia 2025 (FIM 2025) is poised to become a key gateway for franchise expansion in the Asean region, providing a platform for local and international brands to explore new market opportunities.

Organised by the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, this year’s edition is expected to attract more than 150 franchise players and 30,000 visitors, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a regional franchise hub.

MFA chairman Datuk Radzali Hassan said FIM 2025 will feature a range of high-impact programmes designed to facilitate business networking, knowledge sharing, and cross-border investment.

“Among the highlights are the Asean Franchise Convention (May 7-8), which will bring together industry experts to discuss franchise sustainability, digital transformation and profitability. The event will also see the adoption of key franchise-related declarations among Asean member countries, further strengthening regional collaboration,” he told SunBiz.

Additionally, Radzali said the franchise business matching session (May 8) aims to connect franchise brands with potential investors and partners from over 20 countries, helping businesses expand beyond their domestic markets.

“Other major events include the franchise exhibition (May 8-10), featuring global franchise brands, and the certified franchise executive training programme (May 5-6), which will equip professionals with advanced franchise management skills,” he added.

Beyond FIM 2025, Radzali said, MFA is actively facilitating the global expansion of Malaysian franchise brands through a series of franchise trade missions to high-potential markets. “

In 2025, MFA will lead trade missions to key destinations including the Philippines, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan, connecting local franchisors with international investors and business partners.”

He said these trade missions provide Malaysian franchise brands with direct access to foreign markets, helping them understand local consumer behaviour, regulatory requirements, and investment landscapes.

“They also offer structured business networking opportunities, including business matching sessions, market briefings, and franchise showcase events,” he added.

Radzali emphasised the importance of these initiatives in positioning Malaysia as a global franchise leader.

“Malaysia has a well-established franchise ecosystem, supported by strong legal frameworks such as the Franchise Act 1998 and globally recognised certifications like our halal certification. Through FIM 2025 and our international trade missions, we aim to accelerate the global expansion of Malaysian franchise brands and strengthen cross-border collaborations,” he said.

To ensure sustainable franchise growth, Radzali said, MFA is working closely with financial institutions and government agencies to provide financing support for franchise entrepreneurs.

“Several institutions, including Perbadanan Nasional Bhd, SME Bank and Tekun Nasional, are offering financing schemes tailored to franchise businesses. The Market Development Grant by Matrade further supports international franchise expansion efforts by providing financial assistance for overseas market entry.”

With the National Franchise Policy 2030 positioning franchising as a key driver of Malaysia’s economic growth, Radzali said.

MFA’s strategic focus remains on expanding market access, strengthening financial accessibility, and fostering global partnerships.

“As MFA continues to strengthen collaborations with government agencies, trade associations, and private investors, FIM 2025 and the upcoming franchise trade missions are set to play a pivotal role in accelerating Malaysia’s franchise industry growth both regionally and globally,” he said.

FIM 2025 will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from May 8 to 10, providing a prime opportunity for franchise brands, investors, and industry stake-holders to engage, collaborate, and expand their businesses across borders.