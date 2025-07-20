Manila crowd celebrates Pacquiao’s boxing comeback despite draw

THE crowd inside a Manila college gym erupted with cheers as Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao made his long-awaited return to the ring, facing Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. Despite the fight ending in a draw, fans remained ecstatic over their hero’s performance.

Originally planned as an outdoor event in Welfareville, the viewing party was moved indoors due to heavy rain from Tropical Storm Wipha. Around 2,000 supporters gathered under a basketball scoreboard, watching the 46-year-old Pacquiao trade blows with Barrios on a giant screen.

The audience leaped from their seats as Pacquiao, four years removed from his last professional fight, unleashed rapid combinations. A brief technical glitch interrupted the feed in the penultimate round, but organizers restored it just in time for the final bell.

“I was slightly disappointed because Pacquiao seemed to be leading early,“ said Junel Magday, a 19-year-old boxer who attended with his team. “But his persistence and heart still inspire me, even now.”

Pacquiao’s storied career, from street vendor to global boxing icon, has made him a national treasure in the Philippines. His fights once brought the country to a standstill, with even rebel groups observing truces to watch.

Though enthusiasm was more subdued this time, die-hard fans like Alfonso Arvuso, 66, arrived hours early to secure seats for his grandchildren. “If Pacquiao wins, it’s like all of us win too,“ he said before the fight.

Norbien Bailon, 59, walked half a kilometre despite mobility issues. “It’s worth it,“ he said after the draw. “At least he didn’t lose.”

Pacquiao’s last two battles—a 2021 boxing loss and a Senate bid—ended in defeat, making this draw a moral victory for supporters like Roy Nierva. “The bout was still good,“ he said. “I’m happy with every hit Pacquiao makes.”

Before the main event, an elderly fan sang Pacquiao’s 2006 anthem, “This Fight Is for You,“ echoing the boxer’s enduring legacy. - AFP