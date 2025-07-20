Thunderstorm warning issued for Perlis and Kedah until 6pm

KANGAR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning, with heavy rain and strong winds expected in Perlis and parts of Kedah until 6 pm today.

In a statement issued at 3 pm, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Kedah include Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Padang Terap.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the adverse weather conditions may lead to flash floods, fallen trees, and disruptions to outdoor activities. Motorists should exercise caution due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

The department also urged the public to monitor updates from official channels and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Fishermen and small boat operators are advised to postpone activities in affected coastal areas due to rough sea conditions.

MetMalaysia regularly issues weather warnings to ensure public safety, especially during the monsoon season when sudden thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are common. - Bernama