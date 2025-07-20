Human activity blamed for recent forest and bush fires in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent spate of forest and bush fires across Malaysia is suspected to be caused by human activity, according to the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM). Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad stated that natural combustion is unlikely given current weather conditions, pointing instead to human actions as the probable cause.

“Natural combustion is unlikely in this weather, so it’s highly probable the fires were caused by human actions, even though no specific forensic investigation has been carried out,“ he told Bernama.

One of the latest incidents involved a 1.2-hectare forest fire in Bukit Kajang Prima, requiring 22 firefighters and four fire engines to bring under control. Another bush fire near Bukit Jalil was swiftly contained to prevent further spread.

From January 1 to July 19 this year, a total of 7,223 fire cases were recorded nationwide, including bush and field fires, forest fires, and open waste burning. Bush or grass fires accounted for the majority at 4,733 cases, followed by waste fires (1,662), forest fires (537), and farm or plantation fires (291).

Selangor recorded the highest number of incidents with 1,364 cases, followed by Perak (938), Johor (831), Kedah (662), Kuala Lumpur (113), and Labuan (44). Putrajaya reported the lowest with just eight cases.

Meanwhile, unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings were detected in parts of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, including Nilai and Johan Setia, likely due to transboundary haze from Indonesian forest fires.

Nor Hisham urged the public to avoid open burning and report fire hazards promptly to prevent worsening conditions. - Bernama