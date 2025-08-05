Financial sector key to Malaysia’s transformation under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s financial sector must remain a cornerstone of transformation as Malaysia enters the next chapter of the country’s development agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan today.

He said the sector must remain adaptive, competitive and inclusive, while safeguarding trust, integrity, and resilience at its core.

Amir Hamzah said Malaysia’s financial sector has made commendable strides over the decades, and has strengthened its foundations, broadened access, and embraced digital transformation under the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022– 2026.

“The sector now contributes meaningfully not only to gross domestic product, but to national development outcomes -- from small and medium enterprises financing and Islamic finance leadership to digital payments and social protection mechanisms. Yet progress must continue.

“Under 13MP, the financial sector is identified and recognised as one of seventeen high-growth, high value and high impact strategic sectors that will support enhanced economic diversity,“ he said in a special address at the MyFintech Week 2025 here today.

Amir Hamzah said the financial system must evolve as a catalyst for the country’s transition to a value-creation-based economy by fostering a culture of innovation.

Turning the aspirations of 13MP into reality would require unwavering commitment, innovative policies, and close cooperation across all sectors of society, he added.

“I call upon financial institutions to lead by example. As the first sector to develop and adopt the Future Skills Framework, it is essential to continue investing in people – promoting cross-functional mobility, diverse teams, and communities of practice to build a learning and adaptive financial system,” he added.

Amir Hamzah outlined four strategic imperatives that will guide the way forward, namely F-I-N-D, which stand for ‘Foster, Invest, Nurture, and Democratise’.

Moving forward, he said Malaysia must continue to scale solutions that blend digital innovation with community engagement, particularly for informal workers, gig economy participants, and microenterprises.

“Financial literacy must also be prioritised, particularly among youth, women, and rural communities. These efforts are essential to strengthening our social safety net and building lasting financial resilience,“ he said.

Themed ‘Ideate, Innovate, Co-create: Shaping the Future of Finance’, the third instalment of MyFintech Week 2025 was organised by BNM, the Securities Commission Malaysia, the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers, Fintech Association of Malaysia, and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, held from Aug 4-7. - Bernama