Japan hits record 41.8°C as heat threatens rice crops

TOKYO: Japan registered its highest temperature on record at 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2°F) on Tuesday, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors and warning of potential harm to rice crops.

The eastern city of Isesaki in Gunma prefecture surpassed the previous record of 41.2°C set last week in Tamba, Hyogo prefecture, according to the meteorological agency.

More than 53,000 people have been hospitalized for heatstroke this summer, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported.

“Today is murderously hot,“ said Takeshi Ishikawa, a 63-year-old auto worker in Tokyo. “If it gets to 42 degrees, it would be hotter than my bath that I prepare at 40 degrees.”

Japan’s average temperatures have risen steadily, with July marking the third consecutive year of record highs.

Meanwhile, the northeastern region near the Sea of Japan faces critically low rainfall, worsening fears over rice yields.

Rising heat has also led to increased stink bug infestations in rice-growing areas.

Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stressed the urgency of addressing heat-related damage.

“We need to act with speed and a sense of crisis to prevent damage,“ he said, announcing government support for pest control and drought measures.

Last year’s extreme heat severely impacted rice quality, causing shortages and soaring prices. - Reuters