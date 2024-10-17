Flexible working arrangement improves employee satisfaction and productivity: Bank Negara officer

KUALA LUMPUR: A flexible working arrangement improves employee satisfaction and productivity, said Bank Negara Malaysia financial development and innovation department director, Lau Chin Ching.

She shared that flexible working arrangement at BNM has allowed her greater control over her work-life balance.

“I’m a beneficiary of good policies that have been implemented by my colleagues. In the central bank in recent years, the happiest thing that ever happened to us on greater DEI is flexible working arrangements,” Lau said.

Lau was speaking at a panel session, titled “Financial leadership in the 21st Century”, at the LeadWomen APAC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Summit 2024 on Wednesday. The Asean-BAC DEI Collective was separately soft launched at the LeadWomen APAC DEI Summit 2024.

She said Bank Negara has introduced a sabbatical leave policy that allows employees to take time off without needing to provide a specific reason.

“Previously, you could only take no-pay leave for reasons such as having to care for your parents or family, or following your spouse somewhere. For me, this year, I took three months off for no reason, and people don’t believe me.”

Lau said the benefit is available for anyone across different levels of the central bank.

She explained that it allows employees to have greater control and manage challenges in different stages of their life while still having equal opportunities to access their careers. This, she said, enables the employees to give their 100% to the organisation and the country.

“It gave us the flexibility to bring in people from various stages of their lives and even bring some of them back to work with us and made us all happier,” she added.