Trump administration blocks CDC health program funding, WSJ reports

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is blocking funding for multiple public-health programs managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources. The affected initiatives include youth violence prevention, research on reducing gun-related injuries and deaths, and programs addressing diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and tobacco use.

The exact amount withheld remains unclear, but sources suggest it could reach $200 million. The CDC has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

This move aligns with the White House’s broader plan to cut U.S. health spending by over 25% next year, with significant reductions targeting the National Institutes of Health and the CDC. Earlier this week, Susan Monarez was confirmed as CDC director to oversee a downsized agency, as the administration seeks to slash its budget by nearly $3.6 billion, reducing it to around $4 billion.

The funding freeze follows layoffs under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which eliminated 2,400 CDC positions, though approximately 700 employees have since been rehired. - Reuters