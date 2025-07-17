FPT becomes Databricks Select Tier Partner, boosting AI leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: FPT has officially been named a Select Tier Partner by Databricks, reinforcing its position as a leader in data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

This recognition highlights FPT’s expertise in modern data platforms, scalable AI solutions, and enterprise analytics.

The Select Tier is the second-highest level in Databricks’ partner ecosystem, awarded to firms with proven technical capabilities and strong alignment with Databricks’ technologies.

Frank Bignone, Vice President and Director of Digital Transformation Division at FPT Corporation, stated, “This partnership milestone underscores FPT’s commitment to advancing capabilities in data platforms and AI, leveraging Databricks’ technology to accelerate client transformations globally.”

Greg Taylor, Databricks Vice President of Partners for APJ, commended FPT’s achievement, saying, “FPT has demonstrated growing leadership in delivering enterprise-grade AI and data solutions that enable timely, actionable business insights.”

FPT secured this status through substantial investment in talent development, with nearly 100 technical certifications and over 40 pre-sales and leadership certifications within its team.

The company has successfully deployed Databricks-powered solutions for major enterprises in insurance, manufacturing, and energy sectors, helping clients address complex data challenges and scale AI adoption.

As a Select Tier Partner, FPT gains access to enhanced training, technical support, and closer sales collaboration with Databricks.

This enables FPT to deliver more comprehensive data transformation projects, particularly for clients in banking, manufacturing, and retail seeking large-scale digital modernization.

Moving forward, FPT plans to expand its team of Databricks-certified professionals and intensify joint go-to-market initiatives with Databricks, focusing on key markets like the US and Japan.

These efforts aim to unlock new business opportunities and solidify FPT’s reputation as a trusted global partner in data and AI innovation. - Bernama