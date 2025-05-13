FSBM rolls out RM28,888 MES Lite smart factory starter package

KUALA LUMPUR: FSBM Holdings Bhd (FHB) through its wholly owned subsidiary FSBM MES Elite Sdn Bhd announced its RM28,888 MES (manufacturing execution system) Lite – the company’s smart factory starter package, designed to accelerate digital transformation for Malaysian manufacturers.

This unique initiative, with an actual value of RM120,000 empowers businesses, particularly SMEs, to swiftly adopt digital manufacturing practices, boosting their competitiveness in an increasingly digital global marketplace.

In alignment with the Madani government’s initiative to transform Malaysia’s manufacturing sector through digitalisation, FSBM MES Elite has successfully harnessed AI-driven processes to significantly accelerate the deployment of a Lite version of the MES solution for entry-level implementation.

This initiative recognises Malaysian manufacturers’ current challenging business landscape and provides an affordable and impactful entry point towards Industry 4.0 transformation.

FSBM managing director Pang Kiew Kun said the company’s smart factory starter package is more than an attractive offer.

“It is our commitment to helping Malaysian manufacturers stay relevant and competitive in the Industry 4.0 era.

“By providing affordable access to advanced digital solutions, we are enabling local SMEs to achieve immediate improvements in productivity and profitability,“ he said.

FSBM MES Elite’s innovative offer includes MES solutions to streamline production, enhance quality control, and optimise operational efficiency.

The package features comprehensive digitalisation services, ensuring seamless transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

It addresses common pain points such as productivity bottlenecks, data inaccuracies, and operational inefficiencies experienced by traditional manufacturers.

FSBM MES Elite’s solution has demonstrated remarkable success in various industrial sectors, significantly enhancing clients’ operational performance.

Notably, businesses that implemented MES Elite’s systems experienced a 30% increase in production efficiency and a 25% reduction in equipment downtime.

Additionally, digitising workflows and warehouse management processes substantially decreased human error and improved quality assurance.

The RM28,888 package offers an easy entry point into advanced digital manufacturing, giving companies an immediate competitive advantage without significant upfront costs or prolonged implementation periods.

“We believe the future of Malaysian manufacturing hinges upon how swiftly companies can integrate digital technologies into their production lines,” Pang said.

“Our mission with this package is to make advanced manufacturing tech accessible to all manufacturers and position Malaysia as a smart manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.”

FSBM MES Elite encourages manufacturers to seize the unique opportunity and initiate their journey towards digital excellence.