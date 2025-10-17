G Capital Water Solutions appointed as specialist for Kelantan non-revenue water programme

PETALING JAYA: G Capital Bhd’s 51%-owned subsidiary, G Capital Water Solutions Sdn Bhd, has received a letter of award from Senie Associates Sdn Bhd to serve as the nominated non-revenue water (NRW) specialist for the Kelantan NRW Reduction Programme (Phase 2).

The appointment was made under Senie, the consulting engineer appointed by Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), the national water asset manager.

The programme is federally funded by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, administered by the Water Supply Department and executed in collaboration with Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd, the state water operator.

Under the five-year appointment valued at RM648,000, G Capital Water Solutions will provide comprehensive NRW technical services, including field investigations, flow and pressure measurement, leakage and hydraulic modelling, GIS verification, and baseline and post-replacement auditing.

The company, in a statement, said Budget 2026 has reinforced water infrastructure as a national priority with a RM3 billion allocation specifically for NRW reduction programmes nationwide.

The initiative focuses on replacing more than 820km of ageing, leaking pipelines across Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor to curb physical water losses that cost utilities billions of dollars each year.

This wave of government-backed investments underscores Malaysia’s commitment to achieving a national NRW target of 28.8% by 2030 – creating significant opportunities for qualified water technology and engineering partners such as G Capital.

Kelantan continues to record Malaysia’s highest NRW rate at 54.5%, nearly double the national average. The state loses 280-300 million litres of treated water daily, posing both economic and sustainability challenges.

G Capital executive chairman General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said Kelantan represents both Malaysia’s biggest water challenge and one of its largest opportunities for improvement.

“Our appointment as NRW specialist under PAAB and Senie demonstrates confidence in G Capital’s technical capability and our growing role in the nation’s water transformation agenda.This milestone, coming soon after our Perlis appointment, fits into G Capital’s long-term strategy of expanding into water infrastructure and sustainability solutions.

“As the government accelerates investment under Budget 2026, G Capital is ready to play a more active role in delivering measurable, long-term impact,” he said.

The appointment marks G Capital Water Solutions’ second federal contract in as many months, following its Perlis NRW Reduction Programme (Phase 1) engagement.

Together, these wins strengthen G Capital’s credentials as a key technical partner supporting Malaysia’s RM3 billion NRW initiative and RM13 billion national water infrastructure investment pipeline.

G Capital’s diversification into water efficiency complements its strong renewable energy and infrastructure portfolio, positioning the group as a dual-sector contributor to Malaysia’s energy and water sustainability agenda under the AIR2040 Water Sector Transformation Roadmap.