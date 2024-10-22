Gamuda-led group wins RM4.3 billion Taiwan MRT contract

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd has secured its biggest win to date with a RM4.3 billion (NT$31.96 billion) deal for Xizhi Donghu Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) in Taiwan, marking the Malaysian engineering and construction group’s seventh major infrastructure project there.

The Department of Rapid Transit Systems, New Taipei City Government, awarded the project in an unincorporated joint venture involving three parties – Gamuda (75%) and two Taiwan-based companies – MiTAC Information Technology Corp (15%) and Dong Pi Co Ltd (10%).

With a significant 75% interest in the joint venture, Gamuda’s share of the contract value is RM3.2 billion (NT$23.97 billion).

The design-and-build project is estimated to be completed within seven years, with the scope of the contract covering works on 5.78km elevated viaducts and trackwork and six stations (above ground), and systems such as rolling stock, power supply, signalling, platform screen door, communication, central monitoring, auto fare collection and depot maintenance.

The joint venture is obligated to undertake, when instructed by the New Taipei City Government, an already determined additional works valued at RM10.8 billion (NT$80 billion), comprising Xizhi Donghu Line Maintenance Depot and two extension line’ systems and trackworks – the Keelung Line MRT and the Minsheng Line MRT.

Gamuda’s 75% share of the additional works’ contract value will be about RM8.1 billion (NT$6 billion). The additional works, which would be separate contracts, are expected to be awarded before the end of the Xizhi Donghu MRT contract. The total combined project value with the additional works would be approximately RM15.1 billion.

In a statement, the group said, “This latest project is Gamuda’s biggest win since we entered the Taiwanese market two decades ago. This win showcases the group’s consistent ability to secure high-value projects in competitive international markets. It reflects our strong track record and the trust that Taiwanese authorities have placed in our expertise and delivery capabilities.”