Gamuda-led SRS Consortium bags RM8.3 billion Penang Mutiara Line package

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd announced today that its 60% subsidiary, SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd, has been awarded the first civil works package of the Penang Mutiara Line project by MRT Mutiara Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The design and build contract, valued at RM8.3155 billion, marks a significant milestone in Penang’s transport infrastructure development.

As the main civil contractor for the first segment of the line, the scope of works encompasses 23.7km elevated viaduct from Komtar to Island A of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR); 19 stations (above ground) and one provisional station in Island A of PSR; a depot at PSR Island A for light and heavy maintenance and ancillary structures, at-grade park and ride, utilities and services relocations, utility buildings, external surface works, and other associated works.

In a statement, Gamuda said: “This award reflects the confidence in our technical capabilities and track record in delivering complex infrastructure projects, both locally and overseas. The Penang Mutiara Line represents a transformative development for Penang’s public transportation landscape, and we are committed to delivering within the budget and on time in its execution.”

The project is scheduled for completion within six years from the notice to proceed, enhancing connectivity and supporting Penang’s comprehensive transportation masterplan, designed to address growing mobility needs and economic growth.