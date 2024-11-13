German companies in Malaysia optimistic about prospects in 2025, survey shows

PETALING JAYA: The latest AHK World Business Outlook Fall 2024 Survey conducted among German companies in Malaysia reveals an optimistic forecast for 2025, with positive sentiment about both current conditions and prospects.

The survey highlights key insights reflecting the resilience and growth expectations of German businesses operating in Malaysia.

When asked to assess the current performance of their company, 92% of German businesses in Malaysia report conditions as “good or satisfactory”, which marks a significant increase of 10% compared to the same period last year.

Strong economic development and confidence among German businesses in Malaysia are expected to continue into next year, with 97% of respondents describing the outlook for 2025 as “favourable or stable”.

While Malaysia has always been recognised for its strong economic foundation, this year’s survey results demonstrate a significant boost in confidence, surpassing expectations from last year’s outlook and highlighting the continued resilience of Malaysia’s economy.

Reflecting this confidence, more than 63% of companies expect positive business development over the next 12 months, while 35% anticipate the current stability will be maintained. Only 1.8% predict a decline in performance, showcasing a predominantly positive outlook for the year ahead.

Additionally, four in 10 companies intend to increase investments in the coming year, suggesting a commitment to further growth within the business community.

Employment plans also appear to be promising, with almost half of the German companies in Malaysia indicating plans to ramp up hiring. An equal percentage (47%) intend to retain their current workforce, emphasising a dual approach to growth and stability in human resources.

While the survey paints a generally encouraging outlook for businesses in Malaysia, respondents identified several challenges that could potentially impact their economic development in the coming years.

Survey participants view demand, economic policy conditions, and lack of skilled workers as potential challenges. These insights underscore the need for ongoing vigilance and strategic planning as companies navigate both opportunities and uncertainties in a highly competitive and volatile global market.

Overall, the findings of the survey illustrate a strong confidence among companies in Malaysia, highlighting a positive trajectory for business development and economic growth in the coming year.

Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC) executive director Jan Noether said, “The results of the AHK World Business Outlook Fall 2024 Survey align perfectly with our expectations for the future of German business in Malaysia. The strong sentiment and optimism reflected in the survey highlight the positive situation we are experiencing here and underscore our confidence in Malaysia’s economic stability and growth prospects. German companies are comfortable and committed to the Malaysian market, with a clear outlook for continued success and expansion in the year ahead. Moreover, Malaysia’s stable economic environment and supportive policies play a key role in stimulating further investment, reinforcing our belief in the country as a reliable and attractive hub for business growth.”

In Malaysia, the survey was conducted between Sept 23 and Oct 16, with 111 respondents from MGCC member companies, comprising mostly German companies with branches or subsidiaries in Malaysia, primarily from the manufacturing, trade, and services sectors.

The survey is part of the broader AHK World Business Outlook, a biannual global research initiative conducted by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It surveys member companies from the network of German chambers of commerce abroad (AHK), which represent more than 40,000 companies in 93 countries.