GKK Malaysia in tie-up with IITMPTF to bridge digital skills gap

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional training and certifications services, GKK Consultants Sdn Bhd (GKK Malaysia), has sealed a partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITMPTF), to support and strengthen Malaysia’s National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) and the country’s ongoing digital initiatives.

Its goal is to bridge the digital skills gap through certified technology education programmes in the emerging technological areas of artificial intelligence, semiconductor design, green energy, Industry 5.0 applications and other advanced digital domains.

GKK Malaysia managing director Dr Gajendra Balasingham said that according to Department of Statistics Malaysia, the digital economy alone contributed 23.5% to 2023’s GDP of RM427.7 billion and companies are still struggling to hire suitable employees for cloud computing, AI and data analytics.

“Also, with USA’s recent tariff applications, this move stands to play a major contribution in overall cost cutting measures as many MNCs will be resorting to hire more Malaysians within their own organisations. This timely collaboration, formalised early this year, stands to empower underserved communities and develop a future-ready workforce for Malaysia’s ever-growing tech sector. Programmes will be conducted at various Malaysian public tertiary institutions by industry experts, blending digital literacy with advanced technical skills,” he added.

As a key player in Malaysia’s tech education-cum HR landscape, he said GKK Malaysia is honoured to collaborate with IITMPTF to advance the nation’s digital ambitions.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with Malaysia Digital’s focus on AI governance and NAIO’s strategic priorities, ensuring our workforce remains competitive in the IR5.0 era,” he added. The first programme involves 550 final-year students at Universiti Utara Malaysia, in collaboration with IITMPTF and GKK Malaysia’s ecosystem partners.

IITMPTF chief knowledge officer Balamurali Shankar remarked, “This partnership will decisively bridge the skill gap by preparing more tech professionals in cutting-edge technologies, especially in cybersecurity, AI and machine learning.

“Students will master concepts and gain invaluable, hands-on experience and realwork insights through both academy and industry faculty support. Also, the globally recognised certificates they earn will further enhance their employability, making them highly sought-after talents both in Malaysia and internationally.”

Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N. Reddy said they are delighted to learn that GKK Malaysia has established a framework to promote advanced courses in Malaysia via IITMPTF, a renowned, leading innovation hub in India.

Its advanced courses in cyber-physical systems and other emerging technology domains are set to significantly enhance the competitive edge of Malaysian firms,” he added. “This initiative will help local industries stay ahead in an increasingly technology-driven global landscape.”