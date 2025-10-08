Hextar’s MoneyX launches Net7 — Malaysia’s first AI-powered smart CRM for global networking

KUALA LUMPUR: Hextar Technologies Solutions Bhd’s subsidiary, MoneyX, a leading AI-powered business solutions platform, launched Net7, the nation’s first AI-powered Smart CRM built around business card intelligence, with plans to expand its reach to enterprises worldwide.

The platform was co-developed with Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s AI/ML powerhouse, which has over 150 specialists.

Hextar Technologies CEO Datuk Eddie Ong Choo Meng said Net7 stands for borderless networking across all seven continents.

“By combining AI innovation with CRM intelligence, we are redefining how businesses transform a simple name

card into lasting relationships and real opportunities,” he said.

Net7 is designed to help professionals and enterprises manage, grow, and strengthen their networks.

From entrepreneurs to large sales teams, the platform ensures every business connection becomes part of a secure, corporate-owned network asset.

Unlike traditional contact apps that merely store phone numbers and email addresses, Net7 transforms raw contact data into meaningful business profiles that are instantly searchable, smartly categorised, and enriched with AI-driven insights.

Whether it’s scanning a stack of business cards or retrieving a key contact from years ago, Net7 ensures no connection is ever lost.

This means up to 99% less manual data entry, allowing sales teams to focus more on closing deals.

It also provides smart classification with automatic industry tagging, role identification, and filterable insights, as well as shared corporate intelligence, ensuring that no lead is ever lost and valuable contacts remain with the company, rather than being tied to individual employees.

Built for enterprises in banking, insurance, retail, and beyond, Net7 is designed with robust security and global scalability in mind.

It integrates seamlessly with major CRM platforms, supports ISO 27001 standards, complies with PDPA, and promotes sustainable, digital-first networking by reducing reliance on printed name cards.

Mandrill Tech CEO Davent Low said building on the success of the Net7 app, the company is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Net7 Enterprise, targeted for release by the end of this year.

“This version leverages advanced data intelligence to provide subscribers with up-to-date insights about their existing networks.

“More importantly, it uses AI to analyse the latest developments, suggest potential upselling opportunities, and bring value to their network.

“Traditionally, business cards are static information; they don’t tell us the latest corporate news and what business sectors they are aligned with.

“Users will always stay informed, as the app continuously updates network profiles when contacts move to new roles or companies. Together, these features make managing professional relationships smarter, easier, and more impactful,” he said.