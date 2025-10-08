Hannah Yeoh urges patience as FAM appeals FIFA sanctions

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged all parties to allow the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) space to complete the appeal process regarding FIFA sanctions before establishing any commission of inquiry.

She stated that forming a special commission at this stage would be premature since the case remains under appeal with the world football governing body.

“Let FAM complete its appeal first.”

“If the appeal has not been finalised and we start investigating or setting up a commission, that would be like jumping the gun.”

“I understand many are calling for immediate action, but we have to follow the process step by step.”

“Let the appeal be completed first, and only then can we discuss the next course of action, including investigations or improvements,” she said after visiting the final camp of the 2025 Sepak Takraw League Clinic at Akademi Sepak Takraw Malaysia.

FIFA previously issued the full judgement and reasons behind disciplinary action against FAM and seven heritage players after confirming inconsistencies in original documents submitted during player registration.

According to the official report titled Notification of the Grounds of the Decision, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee stated the action followed a breach of Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code involving falsification and alteration of official documents.

The investigation found several supporting documents submitted by FAM, including birth certificates of the players’ grandparents, contained details that did not match original records from the players’ actual countries of birth.

The seven players suspended for 12 months are Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

Commenting on potential assistance from the Youth and Sports Ministry to FAM or affected players, Hannah confirmed no request had been received from the national football governing body.

“So far, no assistance is required from KBS as FAM has its own lawyers and is well-versed with FIFA’s regulations,” she said. – Bernama