Huawei Digital Power will continue to push boundaries in renewable energy innovation

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Digital Power’s cutting-edge FusionSolar commercial and industrial smart photovoltaic and energy storage system (PV & ESS) made its debut in the country at the Malaysia PV & ESS Safety Forum & Product Launch 2024 yesterday.

Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun said Huawei Digital Power will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in renewable energy to deliver sustainable solutions and address environmental challenges.

“In 2023, Huawei delivered 145 gigawatts of solar inverters globally, achieving a cumulative total of 445 gigawatts and generating 1,110.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, equivalent to planting 755 million trees.

“Looking ahead, our focus will be on improving energy storage solutions while ensuring that power generation assets remain safe, reliable, and cost-effective,” he said at the forum hosted by Huawei Malaysia.

Huawei Digital Power is to facilitate Malaysia’s transition from a high-carbon to a low-carbon nation integrating digital technology, electronic power technology, thermal management technology and ESS management technology, collectively referred to as the ‘4T’ technologies.

Sun said that as PV energy generation improves and the costs of solar panels decrease due to growing market supply and demand, the era of PV and energy storage parity is approaching.

“FusionSolar, the integration of battery and solar, is gradually becoming the preferred renewable and green energy choice, helping to reduce dependence on diesel generators and lessening both economic and environmental impacts. This means combining solar power with energy storage will become the most prudent and universal form of power,” he said.

Huawei Malaysia’s team stated that in alignment with the government’s goals of reducing carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and achieving full carbon neutrality by 2050, Huawei is committed to ongoing innovation and forming strategic partnerships to promote the adoption of advanced renewable energy solutions, contributing to the development of a low-carbon and circular economy for Malaysia.