Hwajing Travel & Tours inks strategic partnership with Chinese cruise vessel M/V Piano Land

PENANG: Domestic premier cruise agency Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd has signed a strategic partnership with Astro Ocean Cruise to bring the M/V Piano Land, operated by Astro Ocean Cruise, a Chinese cruise line, to Malaysia.

This is a significant step by Hwajing Travel to establish Malaysia as a leading regional cruise hub.

The recent signing ceremony, held at the Penang Port Commission, was attended by the Penang Port Commission and the deputy chairman of Tourism Malaysia Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin.

The agreement was signed between Hwajing Travel managing director Kenny Cheong and Astro Ocean Cruise vice president Jian-feng Tong.

“In line with Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s vision to position Malaysia as a premier homeport destination, we are committed to driving the nation’s cruise tourism agenda forward,“ said Yeoh.

“By encouraging travellers to begin and conclude their cruise itineraries in Malaysia, we aim to boost tourist arrivals, create local employment opportunities, and showcase Malaysia’s vibrant culture, heritage, and cuisine on the global stage.

“With the right strategy, cruise tourism holds tremendous potential to deliver sustained economic benefits and uplift communities across the country,“ he said.

Making its maiden voyage on November 30, M/V Piano Land will be the first Chinese cruise ship to be homeported in Malaysia.

This marks Hwajing Travel’s second major international cruise collaboration, following last year’s successful homeporting of an Italian cruise ship Costa Serena, operated by Costa Cruises.

The upcoming itineraries will include a 3-day, 2-night sailing (Penang – Port Klang – Penang) and a 4-day, 3-night voyage covering Penang, Langkawi, and Port Klang.

Passengers will be able to embark from either Penang or Port Klang, offering greater convenience and accessibility for Malaysian travellers, as well as those from neighbouring countries.

In signing the partnership, Cheong said welcoming M/V Piano Land to Malaysia reinforces Hwajing Travel’s commitment to making cruise holidays more accessible and enriching for both Malaysian and Southeast Asian travellers.

“This milestone comes at a special time for us, as Hwajing celebrates its 36th anniversary this year. We look forward to playing a key role in developing Malaysia into a thriving homeport hub for international cruises,“ he said.

The introduction of M/V Piano Land homeport operation is expected to stimulate tourism, boost local economies, and offer Malaysians and neighbouring markets more seamless access to cruise holidays.

In addition to the regular itineraries, Hwajing will also feature a special 6-night New Year Countdown Cruise, sailing from Port Klang to Singapore, Nha Trang, and Hong Kong.

Guests onboard will enjoy a festive celebration at sea, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display over Hong Kong’s iconic skyline—viewed directly from the ship as it welcomes 2026 in grand style.

This celebratory sailing offers a unique way for travellers to ring in the new year with family and friends, surrounded by world-class entertainment, cuisine, and the magic of cruising.

“The deployment of M/V Piano Land is a key milestone in the company’s strategic expansion across Asia.

“We believe a unique ‘culture and cruise’ model will effectively stimulate cruise travel demand in Malaysia and surrounding markets”, said Tong.