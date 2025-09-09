JAKOA Paya Bungor Training Centre upgraded with RM30m, offers TVET

KUANTAN: The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) Paya Bungor Training Centre has been revitalised through a 30 million ringgit upgrading project and has been operational since September last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the centre now provides Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes designed to equip Orang Asli youth with technical skills for strategic industries.

He confirmed the centre has received accreditation from the Department of Skills Development, enabling trainees to obtain Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) Levels 2 and 3 certifications.

The first cohort of students will commence their studies by the end of 2025 according to the official launch ceremony schedule.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah officiated the event alongside Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Originally established on 11 September 1969, the centre has long served as an educational hub for the Orang Asli community.

Modern facilities now include lecture rooms, a tailoring workshop, skill and community blocks, and sports and recreational amenities.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister, confirmed the Public Service Department approved 20 new posts for the centre without trade-offs.

Pahang hosts 84,071 Orang Asli residents, representing the highest population in Malaysia according to official statistics.

The minister described the upgraded centre as a new landmark of hope for the younger generation within the community.

JAKOA has implemented various initiatives including upgrading the Kuala Lipis Transit Centre and building rural roads to Pos Lenjang in Lipis.

Infrastructure projects include a new bridge at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Gabong and related development works in Bentong.

Nationwide efforts include constructing 28 new preschools for Orang Asli children and gazetting over 30 Orang Asli villages.

The department has completed 258 treated water supply projects and 812 infrastructure and social amenity initiatives.

Road upgrading, repair, and maintenance works encompass 236 projects across Orang Asli settlements.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised these efforts represent the beginning of a long journey to protect Orang Asli rights and expand future opportunities. – Bernama