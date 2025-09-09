MACC concludes Ops Sky and Ops Sohor probes with multiple charges expected

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has completed investigations into two major corruption cases known as Ops Sky and Ops Sohor with multiple charges expected soon.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that Ops Sky involves corruption and money laundering linked to a financial consultancy firm.

Approximately 20 bank officers will face charges under the MACC Act 2009 by the end of September or early October.

He confirmed that investigation reports have been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

The commission is currently working to recover between 200 million and 250 million ringgit connected to the case.

Azam stated that recovery efforts target 200–250 million ringgit with potential additional charges if settlements are not reached.

MACC previously froze 98 accounts belonging to individuals and companies valued at 22.07 million ringgit as part of Ops Sky.

The investigation uncovered widespread money laundering derived from corruption, document forgery, and fraudulent loan approval schemes.

Regarding Ops Sohor targeting Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, Azam confirmed the investigation has also concluded.

Four senior military officers will be charged in court while another faces disciplinary action through the Ministry of Defence.

The status of six civilians arrested in connection with this case remains under review by the deputy public prosecutor.

A total of 11 individuals were arrested during the Ops Sohor investigation targeting a smuggling syndicate led by high-ranking military officers.

Azam also provided an update on Ops DBKL confirming four arrests including a senior Jusa B grade officer.

Sixteen other individuals have had their statements recorded in the ongoing investigation.

The Ops DBKL probe has seized over 200,000 ringgit in cash and four telecommunications devices.

Authorities also confiscated two luxury vehicles including a Lexus RX500H and a Mini Cooper.

Designer handbags and branded shoes from Hermès and Louis Vuitton were also seized during the operation.

The investigation is nearly complete and will soon be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor with proposed charges. – Bernama