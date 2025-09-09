MACC to recover RM12 million from Sapura Energy in corruption case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will recover 12 million ringgit believed connected to two cases involving oil and gas provider Sapura Energy Bhd.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki announced the recovery during a press conference, stating it had approval from the deputy public prosecutor.

He confirmed the commission would soon recover the funds, forfeit company rights, and return the money to the government.

“The DPP will consider whether or not to charge any party,“ he said regarding potential legal actions.

The case dates back to 2018 when Permodalan Nasional Bhd injected funds into Sapura Energy, making it a government-linked company.

Azam noted that MACC had previously been investigating allegations of 12 million ringgit misuse in the Sapura Energy case.

He added that another related Sapura Energy case involving overseas assets remains under ongoing investigation.

Separately, Azam revealed that nine more individuals would face charges in a criminal breach of trust and money laundering case connected to the MEX II Highway project.

Without naming those involved, he stated all were believed connected to money transactions in the case.

He confirmed that Syarikat Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd director Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed would be charged later this month.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib had previously confirmed Abu Sahid would face seven charges of misappropriating funds involving the same project.

Ahmad Akram also stated that former construction company director Datuk Yap Wee Leong would face charges at the Shah Alam Sessions Court in relation to the project. – Bernama